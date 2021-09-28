"Please stop hating one another", melody queen Lata Mangeshkar had urged on her 92nd birthday

Melody queen of India, Lata Mangeshkar in a conversation with Subhash K Jha had expressed her concern over the growing divisive environment and bitterness in the country. On her 92nd birthday, she had urged people to rise above petty concerns and think like an Indian. Here are the excerpt of the conversation with the legend whose melodious voice will live forever in our hearts:

Another year, another birthday, Didi, how do you feel?

Main aapko sach bataoon? Main andar se dukhi hoon. There is so much division in the country. People are getting more and more into, ‘Main Hindu hoon woh mussalmaan hai’ . This climate of suspicion and hostility must stop. I had hoped and prayed that this kind of divisive atmosphere would have long ago ended. But I am sorry to say it’s getting worse. People are killing one another in the name of religion.

The one factor that unifies all Indians is your voice?

That is music to my ears. Believe me, when you say this I feel very humbled. At the risk of sounding immodest…

You and immodest? Impossible!

(laughs) Nahin mujhe bolne dijiye. I feel I’ve received more love and respect than anyone else in this country. Indians everywhere love me. They react with strong affection at the very mention of my name. And this has been the scenario for more than 75 years of my life.

It’s because you have given us so much joy with your songs. More so now in these dark desperate times of Corona!

These are indeed terrible times. Logon ne ek doosre se milna bandd ka diya. In our home every year, from my childhood, we have had Ganesh Chaturthi for ten days. This year we had to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa in one-and-a-half days. One can’t breathe properly because of the masks, let alone sing. Waise bhi logon ka milna-julna kamm ho gaya that. Corona ne toh khatm kar diya (social interaction had reduced even before Corona. This pandemic has killed it.)

I’ve seen and heard you interact with the biggest of politicians and the smallest of fans, your attitude and tone remain the same!