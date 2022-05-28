Popular indie singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya to star alongside Sonali Bendre in 'The Broken News'

At the age of 27, Sanjeeta is balancing both her music and acting careers with aplomb. Ask her what’s her first choice, and pat comes her reply, “There are plenty of people doing both equally well. I feel I shouldn't have to and wouldn't want to choose between the two. I am very grateful for the opportunities I have and hope to continue down this path. I hope to work with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli. I hope to explore the South industry as well which I feel is making some incredible films. I also see myself singing for my own films”.