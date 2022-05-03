Post the success of 'Chhorii', Nushrratt Bharuccha frontlines another film with an important subject
Nushrratt Bharuccha is on a roll. The actress is now all set to frontline another important subject with 'Janhit Mein Jaari', directed by Raaj Shandilya, post the success of her first solo lead project, 'Chhorii'.
She donned upon a plain tank top which read, "STALKING karne se sharam karo CONDOM istemal karne se nahin."
Nushrratt Bharuccha in her first solo lead, 'Chhorii', tried to put light on the issue of female infanticide. Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around the actress, who steps into the role of a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 10.
