Post the success of 'Chhorii', Nushrratt Bharuccha frontlines another film with an important subject

Nushrratt Bharuccha in her first solo lead, 'Chhorii', tried to put light on the issue of female infanticide. Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around the actress, who steps into the role of a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood.