Prabhas to get married in 2022? Find out

The much-awaited magnum opus, 'Radhe Shyam' will soon hit theatres globally! The anticipation for this movie amongst fans is palpable and considering the latest video about Prabhas' marriage prediction by famous astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar will certainly pique everyone's curiosity even more.

Since Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of a palmist, Vikramaditya in 'Radhe Shyam', an interesting video about his marriage prediction by famous astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar mentions @actorprabhas is going to get married "VERY VERY SOON"! My Prediction for the most handsome pan-India star, who will soon be seen playing a palmist in #RadheShyam.

This forecast has certainly got Prabhas' millions of fans excited.