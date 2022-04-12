Prabhas without a doubt is the biggest star in India, says 'Adipurush' director Om Raut

Every filmmaker wants to work with a star like Prabhas, who gives his heart and soul to the film. The filmmakers want to squeeze every bit of his talent that delivers magic on the big screen. Om Raut who will be directing Prabhas in his upcoming 'Adipurush' said "Prabhas without a doubt is the biggest star in India". The director seemed to be impressed by his persona that is going to create magic. He said, "He has the most expressive eyes and it's a reflection of his heart".