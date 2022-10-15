Prabhas’s decision to start a new film takes Telugu Industry by surprise

Amidst rumours of health issues particularly a chronic knee ailment, Prabhas has gone and done the unexpected: he has signed a new Telugu film which starts shooting from Monday October 17.

The untitled film is being directed by Maruthi Dasari whose films 'Ee Rojullo, Pakka Commercial' and 'Bus Stop' have been huge successes at the box office.

Why has Prabhas decided to take on more work at this stage of his career when his other pending projects 'Salari' and 'Project K' need his serious attention?

A source from Hyderabad informs, “Prabhas wanted a change of pace in his career. He is getting a little exhausted with all the epic projects which take years to complete. Maruthi’s film is in the romcom space, and will be completed within six months.”

Apparently, the film has roles for three leading ladies, two of them Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Aggerwal have been signed. The producers are on the lookout for a third never-co starred face for Prabhas as he wants the project to look completely fresh.