Pranaye Vilasam, ambitious but too vanilla

When Rajeevan and Sooraj lose the most precious person in their life, they set out on a road trip where their mutual crisis is swiftly repaired and the plot quickly seeks other points of conflict; it encounters deadends each time.

Pranye Vilasam doesn’t lack heart. It lacks tact. It wants to tell a heartwarming story of self-discovery through a death in family, but seems clueless as to how to find its way to the core of the tragedy. In the absence of a centre, the storytelling loses its bearings and flits from one unconvincing adventure to another.

Why, for example, would the father-son set off to meet Anushree’s secret love of which they get to know through her (secret) diary? What sense does this make? So okay, the mother was in love with another man before marriage. Many are. So what? Rather than cremating this secret with Anushree, Rajeevan and Sooraj become a part of a highly embarrassing meeting with Anushree's past love Vinod who plays football and behaves like nothing ever happened.

I am not sure what the father-son get out of this meeting. Or what we get from an unwanted flashback where we are told why Vinod ditched Anushree’s elopement plans.

These are characters who just don’t know what to do with the freedom that the breezy plot provides them. They seem so lost in their makebelieve world of problems that arise from their inability to move on.

We do just that, move on, after watching the film. A pity, as there are characters and situations in the plot worth knowing. If only the narrative stayed more focused on what was relevant.