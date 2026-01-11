Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 winner and actor, passes away at 43

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who shot to national fame after winning the third season of Indian Idol in 2007, died on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi. He was 43. Family sources said Tamang suffered a stroke.

Born on 4 January 1983 in Darjeeling, Tamang’s life story became one of the most inspiring journeys in Indian reality television. He lost his father at a young age and later joined the Kolkata Police as a constable to support his family. Even while in service, he continued to nurture his passion for music, performing as part of the West Bengal Police Orchestra.

His breakthrough came when he entered Indian Idol Season 3. Competing against professional singers from across the country, Tamang’s rise from a police constable to a national music sensation captured the public imagination. His victory turned him into a household name and a symbol of aspiration for many from the hill regions of eastern India.

A cultural milestone for the Gorkha community

Tamang’s win had a significance that went far beyond entertainment. Leaders and admirers said it marked a defining moment for the Gorkha community across Darjeeling, the Terai, Dooars, Sikkim and the Northeast.

“By winning Indian Idol in 2007, Prashant made the Gorkhas of India proud and brought widespread recognition to the community. He took Nepali music and songs to the national stage,” Bista said.

He added that Tamang’s journey during the competition created a rare sense of unity among Gorkhas not only in India but also abroad. “The passing of such a gifted personality at a young age is an irreparable loss to Indian music and cinema, especially to the Gorkhali community,” he said.

From reality TV to the silver screen

Following his Indian Idol triumph, Tamang released his debut album Dhanyavad, which received strong support from fans in India and overseas. He went on to perform at numerous international concerts, establishing himself as both a playback singer and a live performer.

His success in music soon led him to films, particularly in Nepali cinema. Tamang made his acting debut in the 2010 hit Gorkha Paltan and later appeared in several films, including: