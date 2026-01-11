Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 winner and actor, passes away at 43
Stroke claims life of singer who became a cultural icon for the Gorkha community
Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who shot to national fame after winning the third season of Indian Idol in 2007, died on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi. He was 43. Family sources said Tamang suffered a stroke.
Born on 4 January 1983 in Darjeeling, Tamang’s life story became one of the most inspiring journeys in Indian reality television. He lost his father at a young age and later joined the Kolkata Police as a constable to support his family. Even while in service, he continued to nurture his passion for music, performing as part of the West Bengal Police Orchestra.
His breakthrough came when he entered Indian Idol Season 3. Competing against professional singers from across the country, Tamang’s rise from a police constable to a national music sensation captured the public imagination. His victory turned him into a household name and a symbol of aspiration for many from the hill regions of eastern India.
A cultural milestone for the Gorkha community
Tamang’s win had a significance that went far beyond entertainment. Leaders and admirers said it marked a defining moment for the Gorkha community across Darjeeling, the Terai, Dooars, Sikkim and the Northeast.
“By winning Indian Idol in 2007, Prashant made the Gorkhas of India proud and brought widespread recognition to the community. He took Nepali music and songs to the national stage,” Bista said.
He added that Tamang’s journey during the competition created a rare sense of unity among Gorkhas not only in India but also abroad. “The passing of such a gifted personality at a young age is an irreparable loss to Indian music and cinema, especially to the Gorkhali community,” he said.
From reality TV to the silver screen
Following his Indian Idol triumph, Tamang released his debut album Dhanyavad, which received strong support from fans in India and overseas. He went on to perform at numerous international concerts, establishing himself as both a playback singer and a live performer.
His success in music soon led him to films, particularly in Nepali cinema. Tamang made his acting debut in the 2010 hit Gorkha Paltan and later appeared in several films, including:
Angalo Yo Maya Ko
Kina Maya Ma
Nishani
Pardesi
Kina Mayama
On Indian television, he appeared as a guest on Amber Dhara and later featured in Paatal Lok Season 2, where he played the pivotal role of Daniel Lecho, earning appreciation for his restrained performance.
A journey rooted in service
Even after achieving fame, Tamang remained closely associated with his roots in public service. Colleagues and admirers often recalled that he entered Indian Idol while still serving in the West Bengal Police Orchestra, balancing duty with artistic ambition.
Friends say his background gave his success story a rare authenticity — that of a young man from a modest hill-town family, rising through perseverance rather than privilege.
Industry colleagues remembered him as soft-spoken and grounded, even at the height of his popularity. Despite his national fame, he continued to champion regional music and culture, often choosing projects that reflected the identity and stories of the Gorkha people.
An enduring legacy
More than his chart successes or film appearances, Tamang is widely remembered for what he symbolised. His Indian Idol victory in 2007 is still recalled as a watershed cultural moment — one that gave visibility and confidence to a community that often felt overlooked in mainstream narratives.
For many young artistes from the hills, Tamang’s career became proof that national platforms were not out of reach. Music teachers in Darjeeling and Sikkim frequently cite his journey as a source of motivation for students pursuing the arts alongside more conventional careers.
Condolences poured in from political leaders, musicians and fans across social media on Sunday, with many recalling not just his talent but his humility.
Tamang is survived by his family. Details of his last rites were awaited at the time of filing this report.
With his passing, Indian music and cinema lose a performer who bridged regions, languages and cultures — and whose journey from a police uniform to the national spotlight remains one of the most memorable stories in the history of Indian reality television.
