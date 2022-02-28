Prime Video announces world premiere of much-awaited drama thriller 'Jalsa'

Prime Video on Monday announced the global premiere of the much-awaited drama thriller Jalsa. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.

The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with Vidya Balan for the critically acclaimed Tumhari Sulu, and the duo is now coming together for the second feature.

It also marks the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan. Jalsa is the next step in the long-standing association between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following a celebrated content slate that includes Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Ram Setu, and the hugely popular Amazon Original series Breathe. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.