Prime Video drops the teaser of its upcoming title – 'Jalsa'

After fueling the audience’s excitement with its first look poster, Prime Video today unveiled the gripping teaser of the much-awaited drama thriller, Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. The teaser takes the audience into the intense word of Jalsa that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale.

Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you intrigued for more. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.