Prime Video launches trailer of psychological thriller Amazon Original series 'Bestseller'

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited upcoming Amazon Original series, Bestseller. The intelligent and gripping psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama, which will take audiences on a journey to the dark labyrinth of flawed human nature.

Produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Bestseller features an ensemble star cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles. The Amazon Original series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 February, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.