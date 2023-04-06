Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in 'Heads of State'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to share screen space with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena in the upcoming movie "Heads of State".

The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Chopra's upcoming action series "Citadel", reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing the 2021 movie "Nobody", will helm the project from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.