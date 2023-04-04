Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden on teaming up for 'Citadel': We balance each other out beautifully

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden say they had each other's back while working on Prime Video's much-anticipated international series "Citadel".

The action-spy thriller show is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner with David Weil attached as showrunner.

The story follows elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall.

Madden, best known for internationally acclaimed shows "Game of Thrones" and "Bodyguard", said working with Chopra Jonas was a delight.