Priyanka Chopra’s new rom-com is a disaster

Any rom-com that calls its Indian-origin actor 'Mira Ray' (probably combining the names of the two most well-known Indian filmmakers abroad) cannot be taken seriously.

Sure enough, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Love Again is more of a joke than a sentimental rom-com which it tries very hard to be. Critics abroad have slammed the film in one voice.

Speaking of voice, the story centres around musical legend Celine Dion. The script seems to have been written mainly to flatter her vocal chords. Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, playing the romantic leads, just don't seem interested in one another.