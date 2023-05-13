Getting Latest Election Result...
Priyanka Chopra’s new rom-com is a disaster
Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, 'Love Again' also features five new songs by Celine Dion and six of her past hits. The soundtrack was released in India on May 12
Any rom-com that calls its Indian-origin actor 'Mira Ray' (probably combining the names of the two most well-known Indian filmmakers abroad) cannot be taken seriously.
Sure enough, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Love Again is more of a joke than a sentimental rom-com which it tries very hard to be. Critics abroad have slammed the film in one voice.
Speaking of voice, the story centres around musical legend Celine Dion. The script seems to have been written mainly to flatter her vocal chords. Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, playing the romantic leads, just don't seem interested in one another.
Not undeservingly, Love Again is a box-office disaster. Coming as it does in the wake of Chopra Jonas’s success on the OTT platform with Prime Video’s Citadel, the urgent question is: Does this spell the end of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ career as a movie star?
While her career in Bollywood is a closed chapter, in the West she has had no luck as a big-screen entertainer. On the other hand, she has had much better luck on the home-viewing medium with Quantico and now Citadel.
She'll certainly need a better project to get audiences to 'love [her] again', though.