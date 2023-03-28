Priyanka moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood, says she was 'pushed into a corner'

Talking about her music career, Priyanka said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for 'Saat Khoon Maaf'. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in US.



"I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," she said.



"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it," she added.