‘Radhe Shyam’ team installs ‘Astrology Corner’ in cinema halls across India!

For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on March 11, 2022