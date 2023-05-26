Rahul Bhat on his Cannes experience

Rahul Bhat has never been happier. This talented actor’s career never took off in spite of fine-tune performances in Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly and Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev.

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy which was screened in the prestigious midnight section Cannes on May 25 may just be the turnaround project that Rahul’s career was waiting for.

Speaking from Cannes, Rahul says, "The screening went well. We were given a standing ovation. It all seemed unreal to me. It has been a long journey for a Kashmiri boy to reach those traumatic times of migration, till here."

Rahul only has words of gratitude for where he stands today. "I can’t explain how thankful I am to God who has finally shown me these good times. To be standing in this posh theatre where some of the greatest actors have been feted…for any actor this is the moment and I can’t be grateful enough. I hope this is just the beginning for me."

Anurag Kashyap has repeatedly believed in Rahul’s talents. They teamed last year in Dobaara. In Kennedy, Rahul replaced the Tamil star-actor Kennedy who was Kashyap’s first choice.