Raj Arjun reveals how role of Sai Baba was offered to him thrice and which finally won him best actor award

He feels immensely grateful on picking up the role and says,"Even I was surprised when I was offered the role of Sai. By looking at your Secret Superstar performance, if someone comes and offers you role like Sai Baba, it surprises you because some times you are not ready and you doubt that you would be able to do justice to the character or not and here I must thank Brijesh Tanna who is a creative head in MX Player. Who after watching me in secret superstar made a vision that I would be a best sai . I feel fortunate enough for being considered for different and challenging roles which are extreem opposite of what I have done before and When I get to play versatile roles and receive lots of appreciation for it , it gives me immense satisfaction that I am not bounded for doing only certain kind of roles. I'm enjoying this space now and I love working very hard for it . I promise to keep giving my best each and every time .