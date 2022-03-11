Raj Arjun reveals how role of Sai Baba was offered to him thrice and which finally won him best actor award
The actor is best known for films like Secret Superstar, Thalaivii, Dear Comrade Watchman and Love Hostel
Actor Raj Arjun who recently received Indian Television Academy 2022 award in the category of best actor male limited series on OTT for MX Player's ‘Sabka Sai' opens up how the role of Sai Baba was offered to him thrice from different platforms and then it was eventually destined to play by him.
Sharing about how he landed the role, he reveals,"I'm fortunate that I got the opportunity to essay Sai Baba though I was hesitant to take it up. This happened when I was thinking to break the chain of the roles I was doing and then the role of Sai Baba knocked my door which was offered to me thrice from different platforms in duration of 2 months and that too after Secret Superstar and after that I was doing all negative roles which needed a different psyche. Suddenly this role came to me from one of the platform but I turned down due to my hesitation for doing mythological roles as I thought they would not allow me to be natural.
Suprisingly the same role was offered to me twice again and I humbly said sorry as I thought I am not well aware about spirituality , sufism and have not read a lot about Sai Baba. But the third time when it again came, I gave it a thought since I was approached repeatedly. I thought sometimes you don't choose the role, the role chooses you. Thus, I spoke to the creative team about the portrayal of Sai Baba and they said we will show a saint, a human being and we will not pretend to show God. Therefore, I gave it a go ahead.
He continues,"Seeing the kind of versatile roles and genres coming my way from Thalaivii, Sabka Sai to Love Hostel, I feel immensely grateful. Some times you just have to work and don't have to plan anything, sometimes the destiny has already planned something for you. You just have to be honest and work hard towards it."
He feels immensely grateful on picking up the role and says,"Even I was surprised when I was offered the role of Sai. By looking at your Secret Superstar performance, if someone comes and offers you role like Sai Baba, it surprises you because some times you are not ready and you doubt that you would be able to do justice to the character or not and here I must thank Brijesh Tanna who is a creative head in MX Player. Who after watching me in secret superstar made a vision that I would be a best sai . I feel fortunate enough for being considered for different and challenging roles which are extreem opposite of what I have done before and When I get to play versatile roles and receive lots of appreciation for it , it gives me immense satisfaction that I am not bounded for doing only certain kind of roles. I'm enjoying this space now and I love working very hard for it . I promise to keep giving my best each and every time .
He believes that winning award gives you motivation and shares,"Of course! winning award gives you a sense of motivation and enthusiasm. It gives you a validation and acknowledgement that people are noticing and liking your work. Then you work harder for another role. Getting nominated for an award is itself a respect towards your craft."