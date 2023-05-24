Rajesh Roshan’s five best songs you haven't heard

You know Rajesh Roshan for ‘Dil kaye kare’ and ‘Bhool gaya sab kuch’ (Julie), ‘Pardesia’ and ‘Tauba tauba’ (Mr Natwarlal), ‘Disco 82’ (Khuddar), ‘Chhu kar mere man ko’ (Yarana), ‘Jab koi baat bigad jaaye’ (Jurm), ‘Kaho na pyar hai’ (title song) and ‘Jaati hoon main’ (Karan Arjun). But there is much more to Rajesh than these obvious chartbusters. I truly believe his best tunes came before he became exclusive to his brother Rakesh Roshan’s cinema. Here are the ones you probably haven’t heard but should, right away.

‘Aari aaja nindiya’ (Kunwara Baap)

It was comedian-filmmaker Mehmood who gave Rajesh his first break. Mehmood had a keen ear for music. He had also given RD Burman his first break. In Kunwara Baap Rajesh came up with an all-time great lullaby sung pitch-perfect by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. Mehmood was so fond of this song that he would sing it live on stage and cry every time.

‘Sancha naam tera’ (Julie)

Julie is immortalised by the rightly celebrated tracks ‘Dil kya kare’, ‘Bhool gaya sab kuch’ and ‘Yeh raatein nayi purani’. Lata considers ‘Yeh raatein’ among her best. But the one that I recommend from this outstanding album is this bhajan sung with enormous affection by Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar. Unlike other filmi bhajans this one isn’t overly sweet.