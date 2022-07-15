Rajkummar Rao hits the right notes in HIT

The film’s biggest USP is some of the talented cast. There are some well-honed actors in the supporting role including Milind Gunaji, a very dependable actor from the 1990ack as a cop who LOOKS corrupt (untucked shirt, smoking, etc). But looks, as we all know, can be deceptive. How else do we explain Rajkummar Rao doing such a flipflop of image and so convincingly?

The script constantly searches for ways to keep us invested, and doesn’t always succeed. There are too many red herrings and dead ends in the thriller. Many times, I caught the script trying to be too clever for its own good when in fact it’s just lazy writing masquerading as speed-dial suspense. However, there is some amount of dramatic potential in Rao’s internal rivalry with his colleague played with snarling misanthropy by Jatin Goswami. Akhil Iyer as Rao’s faithful buddy has a gentle presence which reminds us of the lull before a storm.