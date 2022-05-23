Rajpal Yadav shines at 'Ardh' screening; actress Juhi Parmar is all praise
Actor Rajpal Yadav has been the talk of the town with several interesting projects in tow- all set to impress. The seasoned actor who has always entertained the Indian audience with his phenomenal acting skills and comic timings seems to now choose roles that explore various sides of him as an artist. The actor was recently seen at the screening of his upcoming film, 'Ardh'.
The screening was a starry affair with several celebrities apart from the cast members, Rajpal Yadav, Rubina Dilaik and Hiten Tejwani made an appearance. Juhi Parmar, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, among others were present.
Ardh revolves around an aspiring 37 year old actor who auditions every day but never manages to get his big break. So, he resorts to becoming a transgender to survive in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Rajpal Yadav's look as a transgender managed to shock the masses and arouse their interest for Ardh.
Juhi Parmar, who was also present at the screening seemed to be in total awe of Rajpal Yadav's performance in the film. She took to her social media to express her appreciation for the film and Rajpal's acting craft. She wrote, "Big congratulations! You are absolutely brilliant in the film as always. Such a hard hitting film. Loved it. Wish you and the entire team very good luck".