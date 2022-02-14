'Raktanchal 2' producer Chandni Soni grateful on receiving great responses for show, praises the cast

Producer Chandni Soni, is currently garnering accolades for recently released MX Player's show Raktanchal season 2 bankrolled by her. It features Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma.

Sharing about the response the show is receiving she says, "Overwhelming and motivating. All the love and appreciation inspires me to do more such projects and entertain the audience. It feels great to see such amazing responses and reviews. I'm very much charged up to work more harder in giving best content to audiences."