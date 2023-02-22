Ram Charan’s Barefoot Journey To Join Keeravani In The US, Will It Fetch RRR The Oscar?

Ram Charan left for the USA on Tuesday to join MM Keeravani for the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.

He was barefoot as he checked in at the Hyderabad airport as per the requirements as a devotee of the Sabarimala temple. Ramcharan has to wear black and go without footwear for a certain period of time.

Keeravani already left for the US earlier this month to spend time with his cousin in San Jose. He will join Ramcharan in LA closer to the Oscar ceremony. Director SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan’s co-star NTR Jr. are also expected to join Ramcharan and Keeravani ahead of the Oscars.

"Yes I am in the US and the others will join me for the Oscar ceremony. We all are confident of bringing home the Oscar," confirms Keervani.