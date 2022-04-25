Ram Gopal Varma hails the highly anticipated film 'Vikrant Rona', calls it ‘marvellous’
The teaser of ‘Vikrant Rona’ opened up to gushy critiques from all across the world with most of the people hailing the filmmaker’s marvelous vision!
Kichcha Sudeepa’s highly anticipated film ‘Vikrant Rona’ has been making huge waves of conversations before its release. Now that its teaser has been revealed, the audience and the reviewers around the globe are all praises for it. The critics are confident that the film is expected to rule the box office around the globe. Adding more to this, Bollywood biggie Ram Gopal Varma appreciated the film for the same.
Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.
The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.
