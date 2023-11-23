Ranbir Kapoor a mix of De Niro, Pacino and Kamal: 'Animal' director Vanga

As an actor, Ranbir Kapoor has no limitations, says filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who believes he has presented the star in a never-seen-before avatar in their upcoming film Animal.

The movie revolves around a father and son and their troubled bond, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir, and from its trailer, seems set against the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld.

The director, best known for the Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, said it was a pleasure to watch Kapoor transform into the total antithesis of himself in the role of Arjun Singh in Animal.

"Ranbir is a great actor, he is in a different league altogether. He is very original. I feel he is a mix of so many actors, it is wrong to compare to other actors, (but) I feel he is a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan. This man (Ranbir) has no limitations,” Vanga told PTI.