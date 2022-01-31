Ranbir Kapoor on life, love, crushes and the Kapoor clan in Bollywood

Will he? Won’t he? His marriage to Alia Bhatt is imminent, no date or destination venue has been announced, which would lead to a harumscarum among the media instantaneously. So fair enough, it’s their lives and their call to take.

This year, we can expect to see Ranbir Kapoor, fingers crossed, in the long-in-the-making super-hero magnum opus Brahmastra, directed by his buddy Ayan Mukherjee for Dharma, co-featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia and Nagarjuna.

If all’s well with the world of special effects and supple story-telling, here’s that extravaganza which could do wonders for his career. It’s a pity that his father Rishi Kapoor didn’t live long enough to see perhaps the most defining act of his son’s life.

Shamshera—a period actioner pro-duced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, has been repor-tedly wrapped up, and is awaiting the pandemic to abate like the rest of the world is, for a theatrical release. In addition, there’s an untitled project with the popular helmer Luv Rajan, co-featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and surprise, surprise, Boney Kapoor.

If you ask me, Ranbir’s dad had always been worried about his initial selection of projects. Today, Kapoor Sr wouldn’t have groused,“Doesn’t he understand that he has to become a ‘commercial’ actor first, and then he can do what he wants. See, he had banked so much on Wake Up Sid! And wasn’t too hot about Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, and guess which one clicked!”

At one juncture, Rishi Kapoor had even marveled, “Now I hear that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has offered him a role, and he’ll do it–whatever the part is– because he’s grateful for the break he got in Saawariya. Which is fine… lekin thoda sa toh professional hona chahiye na?"

Kapoor Sr’s fond objections apart, in my little book, Ranbir Kapoor is the one who could majorly re-invent his career. A few decidedly wrong choices and he had become the butt of squelchers though.

In fact, there was a period of lull when I’d met Ranbir, and he had smiled, “Uncle, you are the only one who likes my movies..."

Coming from Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Uncle’ is but natural, he’s courtesy personified and will ask, “So have you seen any good movies lately… Uncle?”

“I have been watching American TV series on Netflix mainly,” I answer. And then a round of Q & A: