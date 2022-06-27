Ranbir Kapoor speaks on working with his idol Sanjay Dutt, Dutt reciprocates

Ranbir Kapoor played Sanjay Dutt in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Sanju. He now gets to share screen space with his idol in Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, is relishing the casting coup in the film that pits him against Sanjay Dutt! Sanjay, who has delivered some of the most epic villains on screen, is thrilled to give us a more evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh in Shamshera.

Ranbir says, “It’s amazing that Sanjay Dutt is my antagonist! When I was 10 or 11, I had Sanjay Dutt’s poster in my cupboard. Then eventually getting to play him in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true. And finally getting an opportunity to work with him, to act with him, where I am the protagonist and he is the antagonist, it’s incredible! Sanjay Dutt has given us some epic villains with his brilliant acting performances and people are going to love him as Shuddh Singh in Shamshera!”