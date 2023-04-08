Rani, Samantha, Priyanka… this summer belongs to women

While most films starring a Shero, barring Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has underperformed in recent times, 2023 seems to be a year with more room for girl power at the box office.

In March the Rani Mukerji-navigated Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway made a neat profit for its producers Zee Studios.

A prominent source from the production comments, “This is our first profit-earning venture since the Covid-19. We are convinced films starring the male hero, or the shero as you call them, have a bright future. Samantha in Shaakuntalam which will release multiple languages on April 14, followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the Prime Video series Citadel at the end of the month on April 28, are going to make a huge impact.”