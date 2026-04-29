Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ to light up screens in Japan on 10 July
Jio Studios and B62 Studios unveil a Japan-specific poster with English title and Japanese details
After conquering the global box office with thunderous force, Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spectacle Dhurandhar Part 1 is now poised to unleash its electrifying energy in Japan, with a theatrical release slated for July 10.
Announcing the expansion, Jio Studios and B62 Studios shared a striking poster tailored for Japanese audiences, complete with the title rendered in English and supporting details in Japanese script.
“It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026,” the makers declared in a collaborative post.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first instalment of the ambitious duology has already carved its name in cinematic history, raking in a staggering ₹1,328 crore worldwide since its global release on December 5, 2025. The film’s international footprint has been nothing short of phenomenal — emerging as the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America, while rewriting records as the highest-grossing Indian film in Canada and Australia, and ranking among the top performers in the UK.
A gripping blend of espionage, action, and geopolitical intrigue, Dhurandhar follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative navigating the shadowy underbelly of Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political corridors, in a daring bid to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The narrative pulses with urgency, drawing inspiration from real-world conflicts and covert operations across South Asia.
The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, alongside Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.
As anticipation builds, the saga is set to continue with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where the protagonist’s mission intensifies—blending vengeance for the 26/11 attacks with a deeper plunge into hostile territory and higher-stakes conspiracies.
Backed by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the franchise is shaping up to be a defining chapter in modern Indian action cinema. With its Japan debut on the horizon, Dhurandhar is ready to roar across yet another frontier—proving that its cinematic firepower knows no borders.
With IANS inputs
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