Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ to light up screens in Japan on 10 July

After conquering the global box office with thunderous force, Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spectacle Dhurandhar Part 1 is now poised to unleash its electrifying energy in Japan, with a theatrical release slated for July 10.

Announcing the expansion, Jio Studios and B62 Studios shared a striking poster tailored for Japanese audiences, complete with the title rendered in English and supporting details in Japanese script.

“It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026,” the makers declared in a collaborative post.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first instalment of the ambitious duology has already carved its name in cinematic history, raking in a staggering ₹1,328 crore worldwide since its global release on December 5, 2025. The film’s international footprint has been nothing short of phenomenal — emerging as the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America, while rewriting records as the highest-grossing Indian film in Canada and Australia, and ranking among the top performers in the UK.