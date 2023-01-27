Raveena Tandon dedicates her Padma Shri to her late father

Actress Raveena Tandon has been conferred with the Padma Shri Award, the fourth highest civilian award given in recognition of her art at the 74th Republic day celebration.

The actress expressed her gratitude towards her fans as well as her family members for the honour. She said, "It is a very good feeling. This award encapsulates, recognises, and appreciates the work I have done in the last 30 years. I want to thank my audience. I dedicate this award to my father. It is all because of his blessings.

"(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose - cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father."