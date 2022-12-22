Ray's 'Pather Panchali' only Indian film on 'Variety' 100 Greatest Movies of All Time

What makes the list a collector's item is that it provides a link to the review carried by 'Variety' at the time of the release of each of the included films, which range from Ann Bancroft-Dustin Hoffman classic 'The Graduate' at No.100, to genre-defining sci-fi films such as 'Alien' (1979), Steven Spielberg's 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982), the second 'Star Wars' movie, 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980) and Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968) , to blockbusters like 'Gone With The Wind' (1939), 'Silence of the Lambs' (1991), Lawrence of Arabia (1962), King Kong (1933), 'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997) and the James Bond movie 'Goldfinger'(1964).



In their comment on why they included 'Pather Panchali' (ranked No. 55), the jury noted: "Long before Richard Linklater's 'Boyhood', there was Satyajit Ray's exquisitely paced and structured Apu Trilogy, the holy peak of all chaptered coming-of-age narratives.



"Restrained but also universally relatable, the Bengali filmmaker's debut is the first of those three movies, which put Indian cinema on the international art-house map. Like a regional riff on Italian Neorealism, the inherently humanist 'Pather Panchali' is both a loving portrait of a mostly matriarchal upbringing and an awe-inspiring vision of rural life, as reflected through the impressionable eyes of its young protagonist.



"The film's captivating images include chasing after a passing train and playing in a monsoon, which add up to a pure and soul-nourishing experience."