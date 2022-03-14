Rebel Wilson roasts British Royal Family in debut as BAFTA awards host

The absence of Prince William, who is president of BAFTA, and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton likely allowed Wilson to let rip, and the actor-comedian certainly didn't hold back in taking the Royal family to task.



At one point, while talking about the inherent drama and horror of all the best picture nominees, Wilson quipped that "Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah had it all. But unfortunately it wasn't nominated in this category".



Later, in the same breath, she joked about a Prince Andrew musical set at the Pizza Express and auditioning for the 'Cats' sequel.



While the BAFTA awards rarely see hosts relinquish the stage for skits with audience members, Wilson was out there throwing out her old bras as consolation prizes and rolling out a cake of Benedict Cumberbatch's face to the 'Power of the Dog' actor.