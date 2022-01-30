Reel Life: Family is where the love is

Spencer, Pablo Larrain’s feverish journey into the troubled mind of Diana, Princess of Wales, is anchored beautifully in the lead performance by Kristin Stewart. The film, streaming on BookMyShow Stream, is poised perfectly between artistic flourishes and a profound portrayal of fragility.

Stewart, a frontrunner for the best actress Oscar, is spell-binding as Diana and not just for the typical tilt of the neck, or that look in the eye that she manages to capture but more: the lost girl that she is on the way to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for the royal Christmas holidays, hating the heating at the mansion, habitually late for just about every event, resenting the hoary traditions, playing along the media glare publicly but struggling with bulimia in the privacy of the bathroom, trusting no one but just a few members of the staff, specially the royal dresser Maggie and, most of all, being unable to separate the public from the private.

Spencer captures her on the precipice, haunted by Anne Boleyn nightmares even as she hears “all rumours of my disintegration” after almost a decade of becoming the Princess of Wales.

However, what struck me most, tucked away in the hallucinatory narrative and proclaimed aloud in the title, is essentially the tale of a woman stuck between families. One that she was born to, feels a belongingness for but had to leave behind and the other that she had to adopt and embrace because of her marriage but still feels alienated in.

It’s a family that doesn’t quite acknowledge her as an individual, where she feels burdened with responsibility for the country than herself, where everything is defined, right down to her “all set” wardrobe and where her own marriage is collapsing yet somehow held together. It’s a family where life appears to be staged than lived.

Diana longs for little pieces of her childhood and youth—Bertie, the scarecrow wearing her father’s coat, and her childhood home, Park House, which she is prevented from entering by the royal guards. “Fight them. You are your own weapon,” Maggie advises her.

She avoids the formal Christmas dinner and gains access to the parental estate, only to be swamped with the memories of the carefree days when she used to pirouette there as the ballerina.

“What you need is love and laughter,” Maggie tells her. “Just let her be. That’s all she wants,” says another member of the staff. And so, the film ends on Boxing Day with Diana breaking the pearl necklace that binds her and trying do her own thing— taking the sons William and Henry away from the royal pheasant shoot to a life less ordinary. A life that is about fast food and long drives in the car, singing “All I need is a miracle; all I need is you”.