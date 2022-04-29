Reema Kagti: Zoya and I had a lot of fun creating these projects and now look forward to releasing them

Tiger Baby along with Excel Entertainment has an exciting slate ahead including Made in Heaven 2, Jee Le Zara, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dahaad amongst others. The banner also flies solo as producers with ‘The Archies’, a live-action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Earlier today at a press event in Mumbai, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s series ‘Made In Heaven 2’ and feature film ‘Dahaad’ were announced as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming roster of projects.