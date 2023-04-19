Remembering the powerful Lalita Pawar on her birth anniversary

Hrishikesh Mukherjee could be quite a prankster. He would often turn actresses with mean evil images into good human beings: Shashikala in Anupama and Khubsoorat, Bindu in Abhimaan and Arjun Pandit, Lalita Pawar in Anari and Anand.

Lalita Pawar was a powerhouse of performances. Her interpretation of evil matriarchal parts brought her the kind of strong negative image in the public mind which she found hard to obliterate. Not that she wanted to. The image of the evil mother-in-law stuck in the later part of her career. And Lalita Pawar enjoyed every bit of it.

She was heinous in roles that required a disruptive mother-in-law. But she made wicked look so despicable, it almost became a fashion statement. I remember how much Lalitaji was hated as the domestic trouble maker in films in the 1960s like Sujata, Patthar Ke Sanam, Gharana, Junglee, Sasural, Kohra (the desi remake of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca where Lalita Pawar played the eerie and stern housekeeper), Apne Huey Paraye and Khandaan.