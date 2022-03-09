Renee Zellweger to star in World War II drama series

Actress Renee Zellweger is set to star in the drama 'Avenger Field' that is in development at Peacock.



According to Variety, the one-hour drama series tells the story of those who established a clandestine all-female US Airforce program called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots) to battle Hitler from home.



Inspired by the true story of WASP leader Jackie Cohran (Zellweger) and the diverse group of women who fought the system, skeptics and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely.