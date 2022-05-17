Revealed: Tara Sharma, Koel Purie’s role in Zoya Akhtar’s next
Two of the star kids in the cast Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s mothers will be played by Koel Purie and Tara Sharma, respectively
So far the focus of interest in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, has been on the youngsters.
Well, believe it or not, the youngsters have parents too! And Zoya has gone for some unusual casting in the senior roles.
Two of the star kids in the cast Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s mothers will be played Koel Purie and Tara Sharma, respectively. Very unusual casting, if you ask me.
Twenty years ago, Tara made her debut as a leading lady in Anupam Kher’s directorial Om Jai Jagdish where she was cast as Abhishek Bachchan’s wife. Now Tara will be seen as Abhishek’s nephew’s mother.
Koel Purie, daughter of media baron Aroon Purie was never keen on an acting career. She did try her luck in the movies with films like Everybody Says I’m Fine and The Great Indian Butterfly.
Coincidentally, Koel too, like Tara, made her debut in a film Everybody Says I’m Fine directed by an actor turned director Rahul Bose, and she was last seen in the Sonam Kapoor cricket satire The Zoya Factor. Now Koel is all set to be directed by Zoya Akhtar in the Archies adaptation.
Interestingly both actresses were chosen for their physical resemblance to their screen children; Agastya Nanda and Suhana Kapoor can pass off as Tara Sharma and Koel Purie’s child.