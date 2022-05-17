Revealed: Tara Sharma, Koel Purie’s role in Zoya Akhtar’s next

So far the focus of interest in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, has been on the youngsters.

Well, believe it or not, the youngsters have parents too! And Zoya has gone for some unusual casting in the senior roles.

Two of the star kids in the cast Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s mothers will be played Koel Purie and Tara Sharma, respectively. Very unusual casting, if you ask me.