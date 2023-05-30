Revisiting 'Citylights' as it turns 9

Mehta could have avoided the wall-to-wall songs in the background. Though the music is evocative, it tends to overplay its welcome.

This is a film that needn't depend on adornments for effect, and the most unadorned being the actors. Rajkummar Rao's stark performance is no performance at all. To call what he does a 'performance' is an insult to what he does to his character. Just like the city that swallows the impoverished migrant, Rajkummar Rao disappears into his character — much like Balraj Sahni in Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zameen, the classic tale of the homeless migrant, to which Hansal Mehta's haunting saga of the indignity of poverty owes emotional allegiance. Patralekha, with her haunted eyes and evocative, pain-lashed voice is the find of the year.

The epic tale of the 'invisible' family's struggle to survive in the city gets its power and strength from the seamless merger of body and soul that editor Apurva Asrani and sound designer Mandar Kulkarni achieve in the physical and emotional structure of the plot.

The city sucks — and it sucks in the uninitiated, swallows up the innocent wholesale, and diminishes the individual's ego. Citylights would remain with me for a long time, glorious and unforgettable, it is a shattering life-changing experience.