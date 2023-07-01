Revisiting Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Sarkar’ as it turns 18

Dark, gleaming, ominous corridors hiding anguished pain, characters who look like they could do with a bath...and a massage to release some of the nervous tension that comes from a blurred perception of crime and morality — this characterises the givens in a Varma film.

Sarkar (2005) takes us through a world governed by the rules of survival of the fittest. So what makes this film the most special achievement of Varma's career? It's the father-son combination of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, furnishing the director’s ebony vision of the world gone awry with a kind of blazing and bridled intensity that we last saw when Dilip Kumar and Amitabh played father and son in Ramesh Sippy's Shakti.

Sarkar is a complex jigsaw of patriarchal intensity, filial crises and familial obligations. Its ethical complexities go far beyond politics and cinema to embrace a kind of multi-dimensional secularism where religion is not about gods but definitions of goodness.