Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal launch a first of its kind lab - 'Undercurrent Lab'

Richa Chadha is one of the few actresses who walks the talk when it comes to gender representation in the industry. She, along with director Shuchi Talati are setting up an incubation programme for women who hope to work as gaffers in the film industry. The programme, called 'Undercurrent Lab' officially launches today, and is a joint partnership between the Women in Film and Television Association, India (WIFT) and one of the largest lighting and grip equipment providers in Bollywood 'Light N Light'.



This incubation lab has been set up with the objective of introducing more female gaffers in Hindi films. In its first year, the 'Undercurrent Lab' will focus on training ten women (selected after a rigorous interview process) in lighting for cinema. It will start with a first-of-its-kind, hands-on workshop, where the trainees will learn the art from gaffers and cinematographers from the industry. After the week long crash course, the girls will be sent out on the field, to work on film sets as trainees. Two of the ten girls will be placed on the nearly all-women crew on Richa and Ali's maiden production - 'Girls will be girls' which shoots from October this year.