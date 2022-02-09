Richa Chadha recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic look from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'
The actor recently collaborated with photographer Karan Torani, of 'The Torani house' studio established in Delhi to unveil their latest 'Sindhi collection'
Looks like Richa Chadha, known for her exceptional performances in content-driven films like 'Masaan', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Fukrey' is also an out and out Madhuri Dixit fan girl. The actor recently collaborated with photographer Karan Torani, of 'The Torani house' studio established in Delhi to unveil their latest 'Sindhi collection' with a retro Instagram reel themed on the dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and her iconic romantic blockbuster from the 90s, Hum Aapke Hain Koun.
On the work front, Richa Chadha will resume shooting for the next installment of her buddy-comedy franchise, Fukrey along with the original star-cast soon, while The Great Indian Murder is streaming successfully from Feb 4th.
