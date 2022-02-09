Richa Chadha recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic look from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

Looks like Richa Chadha, known for her exceptional performances in content-driven films like 'Masaan', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Fukrey' is also an out and out Madhuri Dixit fan girl. The actor recently collaborated with photographer Karan Torani, of 'The Torani house' studio established in Delhi to unveil their latest 'Sindhi collection' with a retro Instagram reel themed on the dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and her iconic romantic blockbuster from the 90s, Hum Aapke Hain Koun.