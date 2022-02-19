Richa Chadha & Shuchi Talati's incubation programme for women wins Berlinale Talent Footprints grant

Richa says, " When Shuchi and I were wanting to build an all-women crew, we realized that there are zero women in some departments. We wanted to explore what is possible in this scenario, how we can come up with solutions to increase the presence and participation of women. One of our teammates, Tanya Negi came up with the idea for this incubation programme. We sent in an application since our script was at the Berlinale Script Station last year, and won this grant. I feel very proud of our team's effort. Now, I would love to have some support from the Hindi Film industry to help provide mentorship and internships for our applicants.