Ricky Gervais’ 'SuperNature': Offensive humour is relevant today

Ricky kind of laments the hyper sensitivity prevalent today- that you can’t pass a careless comment anymore. So true of India actually! In fact there is a new trend of ‘woke shows’ which promise to be ‘non-offensive’! But well, Ricky won’t have any of it. And why should he? His comedy genre is called ‘insult comedy’ (black comedy-if you like). If he abstains from laughing at you all and at us all-then he wouldn’t be true to his art form!

In India we used to have vidushak in the times of kings and queens. And the main task/duty of vidushak was to laugh at the king and his cabinet. The kings nurtured those irreverent comedians who were in fact very wise people. Why did Kings want vidushaks to mock at them? Because, that was the way they could understand themselves, public opinion about them and their shortcomings too. Ironical, that now we have democracy in India, but we really have to mind our expressions and words while talking about those in power even if in a joke!

This is a significant part of humour – it makes you laugh at your shortcomings, that way encourages you to work on them and presents a creative reality check. This kind of humour at once provides you with a mirror which shows your real face without any aesthetic adornment. And Ricky excels in this. Although many reviewers have criticized the show saying that he is repetitive, hurting and boring. Repetitive? Well, to an extent. Hurting- that he aims at actually. Boring? No, not at all!