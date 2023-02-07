Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be a prequel, sets 2024 release for the film

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for 'Kantara' because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details," Shetty said.



The writer-director, who also stars in franchise, said the team is currently researching for the prequel and won't he won't be able to share any plot details.



Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, said they are working hard to present a story which is "more massive and grand than before".