Rishi Kapoor’s spectacular partnership with RD Burman

When we think of the best composer-actor partnerships of all times, the names that come to mind are Raj Kapoor-Shankar-Jaikishan, Shammi Kapoor-Shankar-Jaikishan, and Rajesh Khanna- R.D. Burman.

But what about Rishi Kapoor and Burman? Think about Burman’s "Oh hansini" (Zehreela Insaan), "Humein tumko dekha" (Khel Khel Mein), "Dil lena khel hai dildar ka" (Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai), "Poocho na yaar kya hua" (Hum Kisikse Kum Nahin) , "Tu tu hai wohi" (Yeh Vada Raha).

Rishi Kapoor did 17 films with music by Burman. Although Rishi Kapoor’s first film as a leading man Bobby had music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, his maximum hit songs were composed by Burman, whose youthful music was for Rishi Kapoor. The other heroes for whom Burman did chartbusters like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan were older. But for Rishi Kapoor, Pancham could really unplug the grooviest sounds. There were filmmakers like Nasir Hussain, Ravi Tandon, Ramesh Behl and Ramesh Sippy who made the kind of films where Rishi Kapoor and Burman fit in.