'Rocket Boy' Ishwak Singh reveals why he takes notes for acting

"The kind of work he was putting into his role made me question if I am doing enough. It was fascinating to see how much effort and thought he puts into his roles," Regina further said.



Sharing the story behind it, Ishwak said, "It's just my way of working since the beginning of my career. I find written words helpful. There is great joy in reading written words."



"When I write about the characters and their dialogues, I identify better, and it helps me make the role my own and It helps me navigate the pauses between scenes," shared the actor who is known for his performance in shows like 'Pataal Lok', 'Unpaused' and films like 'Aligarh', 'Veere Di Wedding'.



The show is created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Abhay Pannu.