Rolling Stones are back with new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

English rock band the Rolling Stones announced on Wednesday, 6 September, the release date of Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original music in 18 years. It will be the first album the band has recorded without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

The three surviving Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood — came to east London's Hackney district to present 'Angry', the first single of the new album, the title of which refers to broken glass after a robbery.

"We're here to present our new single, which is called 'Angry', and the video of it, and 'Angry' is the first single from our new album, which is called Hackney Diamonds, which is why we are in Hackney, and which comes out on October 20," 80-year-old frontman Mick Jagger told US talk show host Jimmy Fallon in a livestream broadcast.