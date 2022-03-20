'RRR' makes last-minute cuts
As Rajamouli’s long-beleaguered epic RRR faces unexpected competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files the team has decided to snip off some minutes from the final edit.
This means RRR had to return to the censor board this week. The rules are that even if the slightest change, addition or subtraction is made, the censor board must re-view the film.
Sources from Hyderabad inform that 5 extra minutes have been snipped off now bringing the final running-time of RRR to 3 hours and 2 minutes. This is seen to be way too lengthy.
A worried exhibitor from Bihar Roshan Singh says, “Lengthy films like Jhund and Radhe Shyam are not doing well. Then there is The Kashmir Files. If RRR is more than 3 hours long, shows would have to be cut down accordingly. Also apart from Pushpa the dubbed South films are not doing well.”
Interestingly the censor board has removed two abuses from the dialogues in the Telugu version of RRR. These abuses have not been removed from the Hindi version of RRR.
