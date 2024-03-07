'Rust' armorer guilty in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

A jury convicted armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021.

US actor Alec Baldwin, a producer and actor on the film, was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget Western in New Mexico when it discharged a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza

Gutierrez-Reed mistakenly loaded a live round into a reproduction Colt .45 revolver.

The involuntary manslaughter charge against Gutierrez-Reed carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Failure of industry safety practices

The jury in New Mexico took just three hours to reach their decision following ten days of testimony.

However, they acquitted Gutierrez-Reed on a second charge of evidence tampering.

The trial had focused on whether the inexperienced armourer endangered fellow crew and cast members in her handling and supervision of firearms on set.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered that Gutierrez-Reed be taken into custody immediately.