Sadhana Sargam, Nitin Mukesh, Javed Ali talk about Lata Mangeshkar & special tribute show on Starplus

Conceived and Directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is all set to bring many voices to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that filled us with emotion and hope, that of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The 8 episode, hour long series will be out May 1, 2022 only on StarPlus.

Lata Mangeshkar represents what a true Indian icon and legend stands for, having solidified her status as the "Voice of India.". Her voice occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian and StarPlus is all set to pay tribute to her memory and illustrious musical journey.